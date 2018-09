Jordan James Fraction

June 30, 2018, 10:18 am

5 lbs, 13 oz. 19.5” long

Mercy Hospital, St. Louis

Son of Jermaine Fraction and Na’Lani Reid of Wood River. Grandparents are Derrick Richardson and Kathleen Richardson of Alton, Terell Hall of St. Louis, and Desiree Reid of St. Louis. Great-grandmothers are Dana Muffley of Jerseyville and Samella Broughton of Sacramento, Calif. Big brother is Noah Reid, 2.