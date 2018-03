Josephine Frances Schranck was born at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2017, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, the daughter of Stephen Schranck and Jacki Spies Schranck of St. Louis. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 22 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Chuck Schranck and Julie Schranck of Alton, Roland and Beth Spies of Imperial, Mo., and Terri Chappell of Godfrey. Great-grandmother is Frances Chappell.