Kolton Joseph Echols was born at 8:21 a.m. Nov. 11, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the son of Blic Echols and Alexis Hogg of East Alton. Grandparents are Bob Echols and Sarah Echols of East Alton, and Donald Reed and Angel Reed of Godfrey. Big brothers are Landen Diaz, age 8, and Bryleigh Echols, age 7.