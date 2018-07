June 29, 2018, 1:30 pm

6 lbs, 15 oz, 19.5” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Daughter of Thomas Allen Bishop and Ashley Marie Bishop of Alton. Grandparents are Dan Metcalf and Tracey Metcalf of Alton, and Bruce Burdick and Diana Burdick of Alton. Big sister is Angel Lynn Bishop, 8.