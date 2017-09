Leo Alan Wilson was born at 8:38 p.m. Sept. 6, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the son of Brett Wilson and Ann Wilson of Alton. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Lonnie Wilson of Alton, the late Nancy Wilson, and Thomas Palazzolo and Patricia Palazzolo of Godfrey. Stepgrandmother is Connie Wilson.