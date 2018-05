May 4, 2018, 11:15 am

7 lbs, 2 oz, 19.5” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Son of Daniel Behringer and Jamie (Weller) Behringer of Jerseyville. Grandparents are Dan Behringer of Jerseyville, the late Mary Lou Behringer, and James Weller and Vicki Weller of Jerseyville. Big sisters are Danielle, age 4, and Eleanor, age 1.