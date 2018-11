Madelyn Grace Lane

October 29, 2018, 5:17 pm

6 lbs, 14 oz, 19.5 inches

Anderson Hospital, Maryville

Daughter of Daniel and Stephanie Lane of Wood River. Grandparents are Keith Lane of Aurora, Mo., Jennifer Lane of Aurora, Mo., Steve Holford of East Alton, and Teresa Holford of East Alton. Big brother is Zachary, 19 months.