Malorie Mae Beck was born at 3:33 p.m. Sept. 7, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Cody Beck and Caitlin Cairns of Brighton. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Mark Beck of Brighton, Pam Kodros of Brighton, Jeff Cairns of Brighton, and Karen Hancock of Godfrey. Big brother is Shane Beck, age 6.