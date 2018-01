Maren Olivia Hudson was born at 3:03 a.m. Dec. 13, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Dustin Hudson and Morgan Hudson of Godfrey. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Steve Hudson of Cerro Gordo, Ill., Tammy Sanders of Jerseyville, and Kim Clymer and Gayle Clymer of Godfrey. Great-grandmother is Beverly Cory of Godfrey. Big brothers are Declan Hudson and Easton Hudson.