July 7, 2018; 6:57 am

6 lbs, 13 oz, 19.5” long

Daughter of Patrick Warhoover of East Alton and Valerie Avery of Wood River. Grandparents are Jeff Avery and Tammy Avery of Wood River. Big brothers are Kaden, 6; and Karson, 4. Big sister is Allie, 2.