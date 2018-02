Matthew James Ardill Vatole was born at 10:22 a.m. Feb. 12, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital, the son of Edward Vatole and Catherine Vatole of Wood River. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Ed Vatole and Cynthia Vatole of Wood River, Dennis Arnott of Greenfield, Ind., and Kimberly Fry of Alton. Stepgrandfather is James Fry and stepgrandmother is Jennifer Arnott. Big brother, Antonio Vatole, is age 8.