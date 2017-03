She was born at 9:01 p.m. March 23, 2017, in Alton, the daughter of Raymond Longtin and Heather Longtin of Alton. She weighed 6 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Art Longtin and Julie Longtin of Bourbonnais, Ill., and Steve Leigh and Barb Leigh of Colorado Springs, Colo.