He was born at 10:37 a.m. Dec. 2, 2016, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the son of Gregory and Julie Yost of East Alton. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are William Yost of East Alton, Mary and Murray Harbke of Wood River, and Mark and Diann Nelson of East Alton. Big sister, Elizabeth Yost, is age 2.