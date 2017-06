He was born at 7:03 p.m. June 2, 2017, in Anderson Hospital in Maryville, the son of Richard Ruppert and Kelli Ruppert of Alton. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Steven Ruppert and Sarah Ruppert of Alton, and Darrell Austill and Terri Austill of Godfrey.