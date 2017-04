He was born at 1:33 p.m. April 3, 2017, in Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, the son of Mark Graham and Tasha Graham of Alton. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Richard Graham of Godfrey, Donna Graham of Alton, and Georgetta Sanders of Alton. Big brothers are Jordan, age 12, Carson, age 5, and Brennan, age 3. A big sister, Jocelyn, is age 1.