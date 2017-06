She was born at 9:48 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2017, in Anderson Hospital, the daughter of Jared Gernigin and Lindsey Gernigin of Wood River. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Mark Gernigin and Phyllis Webb of East Alton, and the late Carla Gernigin, Jeanne Mourning of East Alton, and Bruce Mourning and Sandy Mourning of Alton.