Raelynn Nichole Neal

June 20, 2018; 6:53 pm

7 lbs, 6 oz, 20.5” long

Daughter of Cedric Neal and Sandy Graves of Alton. Grandparents are Michael Spraggs and Candy Spraggs of Alton, Cedric Neal Sr. of Mississippi, the late Bruce Graves Sr., and Tekisha Sears of Alton. 