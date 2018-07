July 8, 2018; 9:30 am

5 lbs, 15 oz, 19.5” long

Daughter of Gardell Ballinger Jr. and Britnee Lucas of Wood River. Grandparents are Gardell Ballinger of Alton, Teresa Proctor of Alton, Otis Lucas of Alton, and Iona Lucas of Alton. Big brother is Gardell Ballinger III, 13.