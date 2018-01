Ramona Odessa Ann Denari Spencer was born at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 18, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the daughter of Robert and Ashley Spencer of Wood River. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Leslie Spencer of Worden and Lori Hamby of Wood River. Big sister is Charlie Ann Spencer, age 4.