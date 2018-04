March 28, 2018, 3:45 pm

7 lbs, 14 oz, 20” long

Son of Jacob Anderson Mitchell and Michelle Lynette Mitchell of Bethalto. Grandparents are Tyler and Kim Mitchell of Pompano Beach, Fla., Susan and Robert Sidener of Moro, and John and Fonda Starbuck of Wood River. Big sister is Nora Mae Mitchell, 3.