Robert Anthony Wohlgemuth

June 21, 2018, 9:34 am
5 lbs, 18” long
OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center
Son of Jonathan Wohlgemuth and Jennifer Wohlgemuth of Godfrey. Grandmother is Kathleen Aarup of Godfrey. Big brother is Jonathan Jr., 1; big sister is Adahlia, 7.
