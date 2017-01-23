Roy Chester Stewart IV

He was born at 5:37 a.m. Jan. 20, 2017, in Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, the son of Roy C. Stewart III (Royce) of East St. Louis and Takeyla Harrison of Alton. Grandparents are the late Roy C. Stewart Jr. of East St. Louis, JoAnn Frazier of St. Louis, Kenneth Jones of Alton, and the late Kimala Harrison of Alton; and a great-grandmother, Theresa Harrison of Alton. Big sisters are Kimmie’Ona Stewart, age 1, and Shamyla and Shamirrah Stewart, both age 8. Big brother Emmanuel Stewart is age 7.