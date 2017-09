Sadi Lynn Chester was born at 3:42 p.m. Aug. 25, 2017, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the daughter of Brian Chester and Aimee Chester of Godfrey. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Tim Chester and Cindy Chester of Wood River and Jim Young and Susie Young of Godfrey. Big brother, Steven, is age 10; big sisters are Sofia, age 9, and Sarah, age 5.