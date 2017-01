She was born at 4:59 p.m. Dec. 14, 2016, in Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, the daughter of Nicholas and Casey Ezell of Wood River. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Grandparents are Barb Lefler of Alton, Robert Butler of Jerseyville and Stacey Butler of Alton. Big sister, Nataly, is age 13.