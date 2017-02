She was born at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 7, 2017, in DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., the daughter of Derek Jarman and Susan Jarman of Wood River. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 3/4 inches long. Grandparents are Rick Arensmann and Jayne Arensmann of Wood River, Bill Yost of East Alton, and Murray and Mary Harbke of Wood River. Big brother, Hudson Jarman, is age 2.