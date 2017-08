Scarlytt Rynae Baugher was born at 10:58 a.m. July 29, 2017, in OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the daughter of Julie Baugher of Hartford. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Nicholas Grimes and Nicole Baugher, both of Hartford. Big sister, Adelenga, is age 4.