She was born at 6:21 p.m. June 26, 2017, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the daughter of Scott Scoggins Jr. and Patty McDaniels of Godfrey. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Rick and Diane McDaniels of Alton, Scott Scoggins Sr. of Shipman, Val Lewis of Wood River and Jody Garrison of Wood River. Big sisters are Destiny, age 11, Arian, age 8, and Izzy, age 3. A big brother, Chase, is age 2.