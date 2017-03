She was born at 3:13 p.m. March 24, 2017, the daughter of Joseph Clay Hoehn and Elizabeth Louise Gleason of Wood River. She weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Michael Lee Gleason and Sheila Louise Gleason, and Anthony and Kelly Jane Nicosia, all of Wood River.