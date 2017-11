Sydnee Jeannell Jacquin was born at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 18, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, the daughter of David Jacquin and Candis Jacquin of East Alton. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Keith Jacquin and Khristie Jacquin of Pontiac, Mo., Pam Perras and Leo Perras of Spiegletown, N.Y., John Pike of Kalamazoo, Mich., and the late J.J. Gillespie and Tim Gillespie of Geneseo, N.Y. Big sister, Paige, is age 3.