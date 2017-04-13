Sydney Moon Bloch was born at 8:08 p.m. April 10, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, the daughter of Cory and Molly Bloch of Rosewood Heights. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Big brother, Noah, is age 8.
