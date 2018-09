Tegan Christine Hartmann

August 29, 2018, 11:45 pm

6 lbs, 13 oz, 19.5” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Daughter of Austin Hartmann and Venna Layton of Cottage Hills. Grandparents are Cory Hartmann of Palatine, Ill., Robert and Christine Burnham of Bethalto, Glenn Layton of Bethalto, and the late Vivian Layton.