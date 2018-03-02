Tucker Lee and Toby Joseph Gvillo were respectively born at 4:01 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. Feb. 23, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, the sons of Toby Gvillo of Bunker Hill and Courtney Dailey of Wood River. Tucker Lee weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Toby Joseph weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Rodney Gvillo and Kathy Gvillo of Bunker Hill, and Troy Dailey and Lisa Dailey of East Alton. Big brother is Skyer, age 12. Big sisters are Myra, age 10; and Jolynn, age 3.