Waylon James Moran

September 17, 2018, 7:52 am

7 lbs, 7 oz, 20” long

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Son of Kevin Moran and Megan Morris of Brighton. Grandparents are Terry Moran and Kim Moran of Medora, and Jim Morris and Kathi Morris of Brighton. Big sister is Alisyn, 6; big brother is Clyde, 3.