‘When you’re down here, you’ll float, too’

“It” is not a movie for the faint of heart, or for those with coulrophobia (look it up).

As any fan of the Stephen King novel knows, if the movie stays true to the book, it will be packed with horror, some gore and a strange narrative. It can also be beautiful and soul-searching (as in “Stand By Me,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” and “The Green Mile”). The updated version of “It” falls easily into both categories, with excellent acting, continuous action, lush landscapes and a perfect musical score.

In the town of Derry, Maine (a thinly disguised Bangor, King’s home), seven teenagers band together when a sinister entity, taking the appearance of an evil clown, appears to each of them.

The young cast consists of Jaeden Lieberher, who plays Bill; Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie and Wyatt Oleff as Stan. Nicholas Hamilton is the antagonist, Henry, and the true star, Bill Skarsgard, is Pennywise the Clown.

All the kids in the movie do a fantastic job. The acting is very real, and some comic relief moments cut the tension. The actress who plays Beverly is going to be someone to watch, believe me.

From the very beginning, there is one heart-stopping moment after another. Unlike the 1990 miniseries film adaptation, which tended to dawdle in places, there are no slow parts to this theatrical version. You will almost breathe a sigh of relief when this ride is over and the credits roll. At the end of the movie, the audience applauded; it was obvious this was a horror film win for the moviegoers.

If this film is a financial success, the second half of the story (featuring the children as adults, facing the entity once again) will begin filming as a sequel. Judging from the response, I think they can begin filming right away.

The screenplay for “It” was scribed by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, who performed the uncredited production rewrites on both “Final Destination 5” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” The film was directed by Andy Muschietti.

From the opening scene, the music by Golden Globe winner Benjamin Walfisch was spot on. It set the mood throughout the movie and added to the suspense.

The makeup team also did an outstanding job. Pennywise and the other supernatural creatures in the film call for an Academy Award.

This is not a movie for everyone; in spite of the cast of youngsters, the movie is rated R for a reason.

“It” opens Friday at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, the Jerseyville Stadium Theater, and Granite City Cinema.

Chris Dugopolski contributed to this review.

5 stars, rated R

