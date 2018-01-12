How sweet it is

The Mexican joint from last week was Si Senor Mex Mex Grill, 1533 Johnson Road in Granite City. It’s well worth a visit.

• • •

I visited the northwestern corner of Madison County for some pizza for my latest stop.

You can never go wrong with a good pie and this small chain pizza joint from eastern Illinois is a good one. This location marks the third of its kind in Madison County, but the first to set up shop in the northern portion of the county.

The newest locale to MadCo can be found in a small strip mall along a busy street in this community. It’s not a big location but has all the great amenities the franchise has to offer — and by that I mean the killer sweet sauce it applies to its pies.

Once you walk in you come face to face with the counter. Overhead you’ll see chalkboards listing drink and food specials. Turn to the left and along the wall are tons of booths and tables in the dining area, which is fairly narrow but runs to the back of the building. There are a few TVs on the walls broadcasting sports and news to entertain the patrons, too.

Like I said, I love the pizza this place offers. Its delectable red sauce is fantastic, in my opinion. It’s super sweet if that’s your thing, and it never disappoints me.

I visited with a friend and we went with the daily lunch specials. It gets you an 8-inch pizza, a side and a drink for $7.75. That’s a pretty good deal.

I went with my go-to here, a Canadian bacon and black olive pizza, and added an order of garlic sticks and a lemonade for good measure.

I just think the sauce helps all of the ingredients pop with flavor on these bad boys. The garlic sticks are pretty stellar, too. You can get a cup of that tasty sweet red sauce for dipping also, which I did. Plenty of garlicky goodness in every bite with the added blast of the sweetness from the sauce, and you can’t go wrong.

My dining companion ordered an 8-inch hamburger pizza with a side salad and a lemonade. He was stoked about the pizza, too, and loved the sweet sauce.

As for the pizza dough, it’s a thinner crust, but not cracker thin. It’s got a little airiness to it and is a good vehicle to carry all the ingredients.

There are plenty of other goodies here. The cheese-stuffed breadsticks and the fried portobella mushrooms on the appetizer portion of the menu are good choices.

There are also salad, pasta and sub sandwich portions of the menu. The pasta portion has stuff like tortellini, lasagna, stuffed shells, and chicken and eggplant parmesan, to name a few. The sandwich menu includes an Italian sub, a BLT, a pizza sub, an Italian beef sandwich and a meatball sub as options, plus a few more.

As much as I love the sweet red sauce, they also offer an olive oil-based sauce which is very good. The Sicilian is the way to go when trying this sauce. It consists of pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, peeled tomatoes and green and black olives with the olive oil. I’m a big fan of this pizza, too.

There are plenty of specialty pizzas available to choose from besides building your own pie. They offer some pretty cool toppings like shrimp, jalapeños, spinach and broccoli, if that’s your thing.

They do offer beer and wine here, too. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to check any of that out on my visit.

There’s just a lot for everybody at this joint, and I’m a big fan. Check it out for yourself and see what you think.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 1/2 stars

Wait staff: 4 stars

Food: 5 stars

Any idea of the name of this pizza joint in the northwestern corner of Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter