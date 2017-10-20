A breath of fresh air

“Breathe”

PG-13

4 1/2 stars

I am usually not a big fan of the “get a disease/family falls apart/patient dies” movie, as I don’t like going home depressed, but in the case of “Breathe,” based on a true story, the events are so inspiring you don’t mind the tragedy behind the curtain.

“Breathe” is a love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish. When Robin is struck down by polio in Kenya at age 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. But Diana refuses to give up in the face of Robin’s devastating disease. With the help of her twin brothers, both brilliantly played by Tom Hollander, and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall, Robin escapes a drab hospital ward to seek a full life with his wife and son.

Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield of “Hackworth Ridge” stars as Robin Cavendish, and Claire Foy plays his wife, Diana. Hugh Bonneville is Teddy Hall (many will recognize Bonneville as the earl of Grantham of “Downton Abbey”).

“Breathe” marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis, who does a tremendous job in his first directorial effort. It was written by two-time Academy Award nominee William Nicholson, who also penned “Unbroken,” “Gladiator” and “Les Miserables,” to name just a few of the many movies he has written. In this case, he has penned a beautiful story that is so well-written it flows with no gaps or lags. Also of note, Robin and Diana’s real-life son John was one of the producers of the film.

There is real chemistry between the two leads. They are supported by a phenomenal cast, and I loved the music. The film opened and closed with the duet by Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly, “True Love” from “High Society.” We also heard Lee Marvin sing “Wand’rin Star” from “Paint your Wagon.”

The make-up crew also needs a nod. The way they subtly aged the entire cast, a difficult feat that if not done right can ruin the tone of an entire movie, was extraordinarily well-done.

I recommend this film to everyone, even those who do not believe in vaccinations. I grew up fearing this insidious disease, so my sisters and I were first in line to be inoculated. This film touches on that fear without becoming morbid.

When Academy Award nominations are announced, this classic will be named in several categories.

“Breathe” opens this weekend at the Plaza Frontenac in St. Louis.

