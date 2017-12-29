A buck well-spent

“All the Money in the World” is based on the true story of the 1973 kidnapping of the grandson of oil magnate J. Paul Getty, at the time the richest living American.

Known more for its controversy than content, the movie was originally filmed with Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty. In light of sexual misconduct allegations, all of his scenes were cut, and he was replaced with Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer. Knowing this, I assumed the Spacey role must have been very small. That was not the case; J. Paul Getty was a major role that had a lot of screen time. Director Ridley Scott had to bring back Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg to reshoot all of their scenes with Plummer. The amazing thing is that the release date was only off a month from the original.

Plummer is splendid. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe as a supporting actor in a drama.

Academy Award nominee Williams, who plays the mother of the kidnapped grandson, J. Paul Getty III, has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as a distraught mother, battling her stingy former father-in-law refusing to provide the money to release his grandson.

Charlie Plummer (no relation to Christopher Plummer) plays J. Paul Getty III, the grandson who is kidnapped. Mark Wahlberg is Fletcher Chase, who senior Getty hires to look out for his interests. The Wahlberg character’s role was a little nebulous.

The movie started off slowly. I was getting drowsy and having a hard time staying awake but suddenly, the movie picked up and it became much more exciting and interesting as the clock starts to run out on young Getty’s life. There are a couple of grisly scenes, but they pass quickly. The screenplay by David Scarpa was basically well-written and was based on the book by John Pearson.

The opulent wealth of Getty is evident in the sets. The English manor house he lived in was stunning, and the ransom was such a paltry amount to a billionaire that you just wanted to slap him. As ruthless and mean as the kidnappers were, Getty was worse and was clearly the villain in this disturbing film.

"All the Money in the World" opened Christmas Day

