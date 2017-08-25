A distinctive take on the May-December dalliance

A geeky college graduate unsure of the direction his life should take and the entrance of an experienced older woman ... the premise of this movie reminded me of “The Graduate” with Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. However, that is where the similarities end.

Thomas Webb, the son of a publisher who, along with his artistic wife, has just graduated from college, is trying to find his place in the world. Moving from his parents’ Upper West Side apartment to the Lower East Side, he befriends his neighbor, W.F., an alcoholic writer who dispenses worldly wisdom (spiked with shots of whiskey). Thomas’ world begins to shift when he discovers his father is having an affair with a seductive younger woman. Determined to break up the relationship, Thomas ends up seducing his father’s mistress, launching a chain of events that will change everything he thinks he knows about himself and his family.

“The Only Living Boy in New York” stars Callum Turner as Thomas Webb, Academy Award Winner Jeff Bridges as W. F. Gerald, Pierce Brosnan as Thomas’ father, Ethan Webb, and Cynthia Nixon of “Sex in the City” fame as Thomas’ mother, all of who are excellent in their roles.

Kate Beckinsale is the other woman, Johanna. I was particularly taken by Beckinsale’s performance. Not only is she a beautiful woman, she is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Pierce Brosnan has aged nicely, and he is much better as a dramatic actor than singing and camping it up in “Mamma Mia.” (The man has a horrible singing voice, and now I understand “Mamma Mia 2” is in the works ... let’s hope they dub his voice when he sings).

Marc Webb, responsible for the Spider-Man reboots, directs the film. It was written by Allan Leob; I found the script to be interesting, but the film did drag periodically and some of my fellow audience members got a little restless, wondering where the story was going.

The soundtrack by Rob Simonsen was beautiful. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s nominated for an Academy Award. Simonsen also created the theme songs to the award-winning television shows “Blue Bloods” and “Life in Pieces.”

I thought the film was interesting and I felt emotionally tied to Thomas. It is a melodrama that some people will not enjoy; there are no car crashes, gun fights, or buildings exploding into a million pieces. I recommend “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” for those thrills.

“The Only Living Boy in New York” opens Friday at the Chase Park Plaza and the Hi-Point Backlot in St. Louis.

4 stars

R

