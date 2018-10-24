A green election day

letter to editor stock image

Across the country, millions of Americans are volunteering during this election cycle. It’s never easy to give up our free time, but there’s too much at stake to sit this one out! So many issues we care about are determined by Congress, from protecting the environment to ensuring Americans have affordable health care.

President Trump’s energy agenda is dirty — his dirty power plan has proven that — and Rep. Rodney Davis has voted with Trump 96 percent of the time. But we should and can fight back. We have people power on our side, and when it comes right down to it, it’s our votes that win elections.

We need to make sure everyone gets out to vote on Nov. 6 for the people who will fight for us in Washington. That’s why I’m volunteering for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan’s campaign.

Betsy is committed to protecting our public lands and waters; investing in safer, cleaner, and modern infrastructure; expanding clean energy and research development; reducing methane emissions and eradicating lead poisoning by repairing and replacing old, leaky pipes; maintaining full funding of the Natural Resources Conservation Service to help farmers improve soil health; and build resiliency and promote conservation of our land and water.

Betsy is the right choice for Illinois’ 13th District, but we need your help to make sure she’s elected. Come get involved with this election so that we’ll have a leader fighting for us who will make Central Illinois a healthier, cleaner place for us, our kids, and our grandkids to live!

Don Dieckmann

Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group