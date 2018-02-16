A leap to the top

Stan Lee rides again with “Black Panther.”

Like “Wonder Woman,” “X-Men,” “Batman” and countless others, “Black Panther” is a history lesson on how the superhero became known to the entire world. Only done better.

After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, Prince T’Challa returns home to fight off two challengers to become the king of Wakanda.

This is a star-studded cast. Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa. I particularly liked his fight scenes. They did not go on forever like so many do. Lupita Nyong’o is the love interest, Nakia. She played a strong female support, but her character wasn’t as developed as I would have liked. Sterling K. Brown, a St. Louis guy, had a cameo. Brown seems to be in everything these days, which is fine with me because he always gives a fine performance whether he is the lead, supporting or a cameo.

For me, Letitia Wright stole the show as T’Challa’s little sister, Shuri. Instead of the typical “sidekick” role, this little sister was a brilliant, funny scientist who was instrumental in helping her brother succeed in his quest.

The cast was jam-packed with other excellent actors and actresses. Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker and Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett add their names and talents to support the stars.

Like all the comic book movies, the special effects will keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats but luckily, they don’t overpower the story ... they add to it. Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay, based on characters from the Marvel comic characters by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The story was much more engaging than most of the comic book stories we’ve seen translated to the big screen. The enemies were more real and more believable than some grotesque alien from outer space who wants to destroy the Earth.

I want to caution everyone who goes to see “Black Panther” not to leave too soon. I started to leave when a marketing agent told me that there were two more scenes. Shortly, after the credits started rolling, the first scene occurred. After all the credits roll, there is another scene.

“Black Panther” opens this weekend at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

PG-13, 5 stars

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter