A lobster tale

While we might not be making too much progress with regard to human rights issues nowadays, animal rights are steaming right ahead.

Switzerland announced it will be illegal to boil live lobsters in restaurants within their borders. Crustaceans around the world rejoiced when they heard the news, snapping their little claws in jubilation. It’s too bad Switzerland is landlocked and full of mountains. There are no oceans in sight. Otherwise they’d be making a beeline there.

Not that Switzerland consumes a heck of a lot of lobsters in the first place. The amount of live lobsters imported represents only a tiny fraction of the amount exported to Europe on an annual basis. So it looks like someone there is trying to score some cheap points to improve Switzerland’s international image.

Other countries quickly jumped on the animal rights bandwagon. Not to be outdone, the Middle Eastern desert kingdom of Saudi Arabia outlawed shooting any mountain lions or bighorn sheep, Japan is considering banning elephant guns while hunting the wild pachyderms in their country, and China has made it a state crime to kill a dinosaur. Sounds kind of cheaply opportunistic, doesn’t it?

So why has Switzerland become a sanctuary country for lobsters? It turns out some animal rights activists have concluded it amounts to cruel and unusual punishment to put a live lobster into a pot of boiling water to impress your date while ordering a surf and turf selection off the menu.

They insist on incapacitating them first, such as knocking them out by electrical shock or some sort of mechanical destruction of the brain. Which sounds more inhumane to you? Boiling them or electrocuting them first? Would someone on death row think being boiled in oil as a form of capital punishment was more palatable if they gave you the electric chair first?

Since Switzerland instituted the electrical shock requirement, restaurant purchases of stun guns have soared in Zurich.

You must bear in mind that Red Cross country hasn’t exactly been a vanguard of human rights. Women weren’t allowed to vote in federal elections until 1971 in Switzerland, and they weren’t granted full countrywide suffrage in local elections until 1991. I might call that a little embarrassing, but what do I know?

So why are the animal rights activists getting so, well, “crabby” about how lobsters are cooked? It turns out they have absolutely convinced themselves lobsters can feel pain although they don’t speak a word of lobster. I’m thinking the whole idea of their feeling pain is just another lobster tale.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter