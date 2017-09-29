A love match

This biographical comedy-drama is based on the 1973 tennis match at the Astrodome in Houston between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between the women’s world champion and ex-men’s champ became one of the most-watched televised sports events of all time.

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month and stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone and Academy Award nominee Steve Carell, along with Andrea Riseborough as Billie Jean’s love interest, Marilyn Barnett. Bill Pullman is Jack Kramer and Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue and Alan Cumming round out the main cast.

The acting is excellent. I have been an Emma Stone fan since “The Help,” and the role of Bobby Riggs was made for Steve Carell. “Battle of the Sexes” is an extraordinarily well-written and well-acted dramedy.

The film was directed by husband and wife team Jonathan Dayton and Valarie Faris. They also directed “Little Miss Sunshine” and documentaries about R.E.M. and other musical groups. They met at University of California, Los Angeles, my alma mater, in the 1970s and have been working together since.

“Battle of the Sexes” was written by Academy Award winner Simon Beaufoy, an English writer known for penning “Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “The Full Monty.”

Billie Jean King worked with the writer and directors to ensure that the movie was authentic.

“I thought it was very wise to choose Val and Jonathan to direct ‘Battle of the Sexes’ because this movie is for everyone,” she said in an interview for OUT magazine. “It isn’t just for women, and it isn’t just for men. It shows how vulnerable people are, and how life is messy and yet joyful.”

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Stone admitted she had never been athletic and had never played tennis. She had to bulk up for the role and work with a coach to learn to play tennis. She also talked about going to a tennis match with Billie Jean King, who kept a running commentary in Stone’s ear.

I was surprised at the rating, as some of the more explicit scenes should have garnered an “R” rating. Nonetheless, this is a superb film; one you won’t want to miss.

“Battle of the Sexes” opens Friday at AMC Creve Coeur on Olive in St. Louis. If you are a baby boomer, this is a must-see and worth the drive.

The ball is now in your court.

4 1/2 stars, rated PG-13

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter