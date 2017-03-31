A message from Scott Dixon

There’s a lot at stake in the election next Tuesday, April 4. I think I can speak for all candidates that we encourage everyone to consider your best options, look at what each candidate offers, and vote. Alton will be better off the higher the turnout next Tuesday.

I am Scott Dixon, and I am running for mayor because Alton must do better. I was born and raised in Alton, and have spent decades as a local business owner, civic volunteer and homeowner. I am running to change the direction of this city, my home.

I want to assure everyone that if Alton was truly safer, stronger, cleaner, and more prosperous now, as Mayor Walker claims, then I wouldn’t be here today. I am running in order to implement the policies and manage our assets in a way that will truly turn Alton around in a new, more prosperous direction.

I’m running because I hear from homeowners who feel their neighborhoods turning for the worse, and businesses that feel ignored and feel they face every possible code enforcement, while rentals down the street are allowed to fall into disrepair.

I hear from residents whose streets are crumbling, while the city operates on a patronage-based, reactionary system where “the squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

I’m running because I hear too many frustrations over the amphitheater. Local artists, musicians, youth groups, vendors, nonprofits and promoters are effectively blocked from using the amphitheater because of the exclusive contracts that the current administration celebrates. A successful amphitheater doesn’t sit unused more than 350 days each year, while local artists and businesses are shut out. I will give the amphitheater back to Alton. We will pack a schedule both for local people and for national acts.

I hear the frustrations of residents over the dismantling of the crime-free multi-housing program, and the lack of foot patrols, nuisance abatement and neighborhood watch.

If this were a safer city, we wouldn’t have just experienced a five-year high in violent crime last year.

If this were a cleaner city, I wouldn’t hear from members of the Beautification Committee, who rarely received support, or any sense of enforcement, policy or direction from the current mayor. Instead, the mayor decommissioned the committee. Right now, this administration has no citywide litter abatement policy. I will reinstate this committee and support it.

If this were a stronger city, then we wouldn’t face a declining population, fewer businesses and a declining tax base. We wouldn’t be facing years of debt because the mayor chose to sit on issues such as storm sewer separation, which is a $50 million problem with a looming deadline. The mayor knew about this but decided to wait until after this election to address it. The cost of waiting means that Alton taxpayers will pay up to $13.4 million more in interest when we’re forced to borrow money to get it fixed in time. Meanwhile, the damage to properties from an aging system mounts.

If this were a prosperous city, we wouldn’t see more businesses close than open. We wouldn’t see so many empty buildings with no prospects. We wouldn’t hear from business owners who feel threatened by how the city recruits competitors and distributes TIF money without transparency.

What’s at stake in this election is that we’re losing the capacity to respond. We’re losing the capacity to address problems, to serve neighborhoods, to keep residents and businesses, and to attract new residents and investors.

This is the first time I’ve run for office. But I talk with people. I meet with businesses and department heads. I know how pensions work and how city finances work. I know how new ideas are implemented. I know the opportunities and threats that businesses and homeowners face. I know this city.

From where we stand now, we can’t build on a list of numbers and statistics.

We CAN build on the initiative of the people.

If I’m elected mayor, the city will be transparent and open. We will maximize our appeal by leveraging the assets that we have. We will build trust by engaging residents as part of our everyday job, implementing a global community policing strategy, and incorporating, and supporting, the input of all citizens. We will use modern strategies to establish a citywide vision and identify the tools and resources to get us there.

If I’m elected mayor, this city will get in front of problems instead of reacting to them. We will plan, organize, and prioritize, and residents and businesses will KNOW what our plans and priorities are.

Instead of losing capacity, we will build capacity. Instead of managing decline, we will invest in the rebuilding of Alton.

Imagine the amphitheater with a concert or event every week. Imagine local talent and nonprofits having priority access to that stage.

We can have safe walkways and bike paths between parks and neighborhoods.

We can have a police force with the support to practice community policing as a part of their job.

We can have a citywide litter abatement program.

We can incubate new businesses, and networks of businesses, that are the pride of this city and this region.

We can proactively address the looming budget crisis.

We vote on Tuesday, April 4. I ask for your support and your vote so that this city can serve you.