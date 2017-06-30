A modern classic

“Baby Driver”

If you like heart-stopping driving, this is the action movie for you; it puts the capital “T” in thrills.

After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. There are more twists and turns in this movie than a roller coaster ride, and that’s what you are on from beginning to end in “Baby Driver.”

Ancel Elgort stars as Baby (you’ve seen Elgort as Caleb in the “Divergent” series). St. Louis native Jon Hamm, who seems to be popping up everywhere these days, is Buddy, Eiza Gonzalez is Darling, Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey plays a crucial role as Doc, Lily James plays Baby’s love interest, Debora, and Jamie Foxx is Bats.

The film was written and directed by Edgar Howard Wright, an English director, screenwriter, producer, and actor.

The acting in this film is excellent. Hamm, who is normally gorgeous, managed to look downright scruffy for this go-around. I like him better well-groomed, but his acting was spot-on. Elgort, who has only been acting for four years, is great as Baby, and I think this is a young man to watch in the future. He has five films coming out this year with another one was just announced ... a very busy and ambitious young man.

I found myself rooting for Baby to break free from the life of crime and get away with the love of his life, but instead sinks deeper and deeper into the morass of crime. The bad guys (and everyone but Baby is a bad guy) are really bad. With a variety of “hero” and “villain” roles under his belt, Kevin Spacey manages to escape the typecasting ... but he does bad so good.

The stunt drivers in this film are absolutely astonishing. I found myself clutching the arms of my chair while they were shooting down the city streets, making turns on two wheels, and burning lots of rubber. This movie includes the best car chase I have ever seen, no kidding. If you thought Steve McQueen’s chase scenes through the streets of San Francisco in “Bullitt” were electrifying, you ain’t seen nothing until you’ve seen “Baby Driver.”

“Baby Driver” opens this week at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and Granite City Cinema.

4 stars

R

