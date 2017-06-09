A moving story of animals in combat

Women in combat. Animals in combat. We have seen both dramatized on the big screen, but rarely do we see the two together, especially presented in a way as profound as this film.

“Megan Leavey” is based on the true story of a young Marine corporal whose bond with her military combat dog helped save many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

When she is assigned to clean up the K-9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an improvised explosive device detonated and ended Megan’s service to the Marine Corps.

Afghanistan is such an unattractive country visually, and the director makes you aware of just how desolate and dangerous the Afghan countryside is through the camera work.

For animal lovers, this is a very hard movie to watch. Soldiers make a choice to go to war and know what is happening to them; their dogs do not. I suggest taking some Kleenex with you when you go see this movie.

Kate Mara stars as Megan Leavey. Mara played Zoe Barnes in “House of Cards” and will star as Mary Jo Kopechne in “Chappaquiddick,” based on the notorious Ted Kennedy case (currently in post-production with a planned release for the end of 2017). Bradley Whitford plays Leavey’s father, Bob. Academy Award Winner and rapper Common is Gunny Martin. Edie Falco plays Leavey’s mother, Jackie. Tom Felton is Andrew Dean and Ramon Rodriguez is Matt Morales.

I did not recognize Bradley Whitford (made famous through his role on “The West Wing”). His voice sounded familiar but it took about five minutes to realize just who he was (he has not aged well). Common is great as Gunny Martin; it is time for him to give up music for acting. (Trivia note: Common’s aunt lives in East St. Louis). I also would have liked to have seen more of Falco; her part was too small and her talent too great.

“Megan Leavey” was directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, a documentary filmmaker who for more than 12 years has directed, produced and written a variety of real-life stories.

The screenplay for “Megan Leavey” was written by Pamela Gray and Academy Award nominee Annie Mumolo & Tim Lovestedt. Mumolo, a comedy writer, is best known for “Bridesmaids,” and Lovestedt wrote “Parenthood.”

“Megan Leavey” opens this weekend at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12 and Granite City Cinema.

4 stars

PG-13

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter