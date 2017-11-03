A new twist on Christmas

In this raunchy sequel to “Bad Moms,” we see the moms of that film inadvertently destroy Christmas for their daughters.

Millennial women will absolutely love this over-the-top comedy. Make no mistake, it’s a chick flick. I think men dragged to the film will enjoy it, too, but it’s not one most men will choose for themselves.

“A Bad Moms Christmas” follows three under-appreciated and overburdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations for the perfect Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. Amy’s mom is a controlling woman who wants to be perfect and demands perfection from everyone around her. Kiki’s mom is so possessive she smothers her daughter. Carla’s mom is too busy to be a mother.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn return as Amy, Kiki, and Carla. Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon plays Carla’s mom. Christine Baranski from the television show “The Good Wife” is Amy’s mom, and Cheryl Hines plays Kiki’s mom. Justin Hartley of the television show “This Is Us” is Carla’s new heartthrob, Ty. Peter Gallagher is Amy’s dad.

“A Bad Moms Christmas” was written and directed by the same team that wrote and directed “Bad Moms” — Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. They worked together on “Hangover,” “Hangover II” and “Hangover III.”

The comedic acting is great from the entire cast. It’s over the top, but it’s supposed to be that way.

This is a very funny movie, but it is lewd and full of profanity. You can tell it was written by men because the relationships between mothers and daughters lack reality and are so over the top that they are only played for laughs. If you can overlook the bad language and sexual innuendos, I think you will enjoy this film. “A Bad Moms Christmas” is a great film to see with your girlfriends, especially if you had a couple of adult beverages with dinner before you see the film.

The film opens this week at AMC Showplace Edwardsville, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

3 stars, R rated

