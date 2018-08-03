(Editor's note - This letter is in regards to the "League of Their Own" feature on Carl Draper in the July 27 edition of AdVantage.)

How nice and positive to see a nice and positive article about a wonderful person. An article about a nice, positive, kind gentleman was a pleasure to read. We have been blessed to know him for 50-plus years. He was best man at our wedding 50 years ago this year. He had and still has a kind, gentle, calming effect on people. We always look for him in the ER if we have to go there. He goes about his duties with no fanfare.

Bob and Donna Burris

Godfrey