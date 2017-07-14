A reboot with some bite

This, the third in the rebooted Ape series, is by far the best. Even if you haven’t seen the other films in this series, “War for the Planet of the Apes” can stand alone. There is a real story that has a beginning, middle, and end to the script, while leaving the possibility open for a fourth installment.

After the apes suffer unimaginable losses because of the actions of their human counterparts, the leader of the apes, Caesar, wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind against the evil Colonel.

Andy Serkis plays Caesar and Academy Award Nominee Woody Harrelson is the Colonel. Rounding out the cast, Steve Zahn is Bad Ape, Karim Konoval is Maurice, Amiah Miller plays Nova, a human war orphan; Terry Notary plays Rocket, Michael Adamthwaite is Luca, Ty Olsson is Red Donkey, and Judy Greer is Caesar’s wife, Cornelia.

With the exception of Harrelson and Miller, the makeup makes the rest of the cast unrecognizable ... by appearance, anyway. Relying heavily on computer-generated imagery, the combination proves effective, and in an interview with Parade Magazine, the film’s visual effects supervisor, four-time Academy Award winner Joe Letteri, revealed that he and his team animated each ape hair by hair, spending an unbelievable amount of time and effort to create each minute of the finished movie. The magic of performance-capture animation transformed Andy Serkis into an alpha primate that seemed so real.

This is the third time that Matt Reeves has served as director for the series. Reeves also co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Bomback, based on the characters created by writing team Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The inspiration for “War for the Planet of the Apes” was the novel by Pierre Boulie, “La Planète des Singes” (or “Monkey Planet”).

I was pleasantly surprised that this movie was so good. As you would expect, it was chock full of breathtaking special effects, battle scenes, and bold action, but at its heart it also had a really good story. I recommend seeing this on the big screen to experience all of the action up close and personal.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” opens at AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, Granite City Cinema, and Jerseyville Stadium.

