A tale of two parades

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

I was born and raised in Edwardsville and have lived here for most of my life. I grew up building and riding in floats with my friends’ family in the Halloween parade each year. Then I was blessed enough to help manage the parade when I worked for the Chamber of Commerce for three years in college. I also grew up in a military family. My grandfather served during World War II in the U.S. Army. My father served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. My brother spoke for years about joining and 11 days after 9/11, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns. I then met my husband in 2011 and he’s a USAF Iraq veteran. My father-in-law is a USAF vet and served during the Vietnam War as well.

I say all of this to bring some context to the disappointment I feel with the community I grew up in. I attended the Halloween parade last year and saw people come out in droves to attend. I think the estimate is usually 20,000 in attendance each year. People get out early and line the streets with their chairs and blankets to save seats and show up 2 hours in advance to see the 100-plus-year-old parade. A short 12 days later, my family and I attended the Veterans Day parade. The amount of people that attended the parade was staggering … in a bad way. There were no chairs or blankets lining the streets in the morning and 30 minutes prior to the parade, there was still barely anyone there to view the parade.

Part of me sees this as a disappointment in the community — that we take more pride in dressing up our kids and taking them to see ghouls and goblins at Halloween instead of taking them to show pride in our military … thanks in our military … support for our military. Am I wrong? Please tell me I’m wrong!

And then I did something … I googled the Edwardsville Veterans Day parade and I couldn’t find anything. I found information on Veterans Day parades for other communities but couldn’t find anything for Edwardsville. After a little more digging, eureka! I found a posting on the city of Edwardsville’s website. On their events page, there it was clearly written, “Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade, Sunday November 11 at 7pm. For more information visit the American Legion’s website.” I then went to the American Legion’s website and again, couldn’t find anything. Why would I expect people to show up to something they know nothing about? Maybe it’s not a disappointment in my community, then. Maybe, instead, it’s a disappointment in the organizers of the Edwardsville Veterans Day parade.

So to the city of Edwardsville and to the American Legion Post 199 … please honor our military by promoting this event as it should be promoted. A flier simply will not work. Promote on social media, your websites, billboards, newspapers and yes … the old standby … fliers. And, to my community, please bring your chairs and blankets and line the streets to show support of our veterans! My family and I will see you there!

Julie Koonce

Edwardsville