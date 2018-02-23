A traditional treasure

Last week’s stop was at Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State St. in Edwardsville. There’s plenty to do at Edison’s. It features a bowling alley, arcade and laser tag arena, besides having a big bar and restaurant area with good beers and great food. Edison’s is fun for the whole family or just a good night out with friends.

• • •

Visiting north-central Madison County, I made a stop at a place that is a staple in this community.

Whether you’re visiting to get good Italian fare, a steak dinner, fried chicken, a burger or a specialty sandwich like a horseshoe, there’s a little bit for everybody here.

The building sits right along the busy street in this town with the name of the restaurant displayed visibly right out front. You can’t miss it. The parking lot wraps around the whole restaurant. Sometimes it can be busy enough you have to park on the neighborhood street alongside the building, though.

When you walk in, you will see the long bar across the front wall with plenty of seating and a few televisions for entertainment. There are also a few tables in the bar area and booths lining the other wall for patrons.

Straight ahead, you will see the door to the kitchen. A hallway to the right of the kitchen area takes you to the restaurant seating. The narrow hallway takes you past the restrooms and opens up into a large area with more booths and tables. A small staircase past that takes you into a third room with more seating, including longer tables for large dinner parties.

I’ve visited this place many times over the years. It originally opened its doors in 1942 and has been under the current ownership since 1983, so most people are familiar with it.

On my last visit, I went with a large group of friends and sat in the back room. I ordered one of my personal favorites here, the stromboli. According to the menu, they are famous for their strombolis and I can’t argue — they’re pretty darn good.

If you aren’t familiar with a stromboli, it’s basically a folded-over and baked pizza packed with ooey-gooey goodness from cheese and other tasty ingredients. Here, the pizza dough is covered with salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, diced pepperoncini peppers and finally more cheese and sauce. It’s then folded over and baked to a perfect GBD (golden brown and delicious).

The flavors in this bad boy are unbelievable. It pops with different tastes in practically every bite and it’s big enough to fill the hungriest of patrons.

It’s the same recipe that started with the restaurant when it opened more than 70 years ago.

And trust me, if the stromboli doesn’t fit your fancy, there is plenty more to choose from.

Some of my other favorites are the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, the horseshoe or ponyshoe, the 8-ounce filet mignon and the macho burrito.

The pork tenderloin sandwich is a beast but fried to a perfect golden brown with a hearty taste. If you don’t like the breaded version, there’s also a grilled tenderloin.

The enormous burrito is served with rice, refried beans and delicious corn cakes, which are addicting.

Some of the other menu items that caught my eye were the sweet potato waffle fries, the meatballs alfredo, the pizzas, the pepperloin and the pepperloin sandwich topped with bacon. Other intriguing choices include the fried cheese plate on the appetizer menu with mozzarella wedges, pepper-jack cubes, provolone garlic sticks and beer-battered grilled cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce, and the “eggs over my hammy” burger garnished with a fried egg, shaved ham and pepper jack cheese on a garlic toast bun.

Make sure to visit this treasure when you get a chance; you won’t be disappointed.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four and a half stars

Any idea of the name of this culinary staple located in north central Madison County? Check out the next issue of the AdVantage News to see if you’re right!

Do you have a restaurant in mind you would like to see reviewed by the Secret Diner? Send us an email at news@advantagenews.com; include "Secret Diner" in the message.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter